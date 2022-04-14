New Delhi: Are you an iPhone user wanting to switch to Android? Well, there is good news for you. Google has quietly released a free app for iOS to help you easily carry over data from an iPhone to an Android device. The Switch To Android app works wirelessly, meaning you won’t have to worry about connecting the two phones with a cable, according to a report by The Verge.Also Read - Google Unveils its 'Switch to Android' App for iPhone Users

"The Switch to Android app from Google helps you quickly and securely move your most important data types — photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events — to a brand new Android device without fussy cables," said the app's description on the App Store. According to the report, the list does not include messages, indicating that the app won't be able to transfer those. However, it would walk the users through the process to turn off iMessage so "you don't miss text messages from friends and family."

According to a report by 9to5Google, this is an unlisted app, and can't be found when searching the App Store on iPhone. However, users can download it right now from this direct link.

Apple is offering a similar app since 2015, to help users migrate from Android to iPhone, called “Move to iOS”.

It’s not clear yet when Google intends for Switch to Android to launch widely, but considering how long Apple’s “Move to iOS” app has been in the Play Store, Google’s alternative is already arriving years later than it should have.