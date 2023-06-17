Home

Technology

Google Lens Will Help You Identify Skin Conditions, Here’s How

Google Lens Will Help You Identify Skin Conditions, Here’s How

Users can swipe up after taking or selecting an image to see a horizontal row of search results that lists the names of various skin disorders.

Google Lens is a useful app for performing quick image searches or translations and provides details about objects that are captured using your smartphone camera. (Image: lens.google)

New Delhi: It is now simpler to spot specific medical conditions thanks to a new Google Lens feature. By using the phone’s camera to capture images of skin rashes or irritations, Google Lens can now assess and pinpoint potential skin problems. According to the most recent reports, Google has increased the functionality of Google Lens, an application driven by computer vision.

Google Lens is a useful app for performing quick image searches or translations and provides details about objects that are captured using your smartphone camera.

You may like to read

How To Use Google Lens Feature:

According to a recent blog post on Keyword, users can now identify moles or rashes on their skin without having to offer a textual description thanks to Google Lens’ newest skin condition recognition capability. By taking a picture with the Google Lens app or choosing one from the device’s gallery, you can turn on this feature.

“Trained using millions of skin images, DermAssist can identify more than 90 percent of the most commonly searched-for skin conditions, and research demonstrates that the underlying technology can help clinicians better identify skin conditions across all populations,” Google said in a blog, as reported in the Indian Express.

Users can swipe up after taking or selecting an image to see a horizontal row of search results that lists the names of various skin disorders. Additionally, a scrollable section that displays aesthetically comparable photographs for additional reference is offered beneath the results.

However, it must also be noted that any of these features are not recommended for use for medical purposes.

Linking It With The Chatbot Bard

Recently, Google has also disclosed intentions to include Google Lens into Google Bard, allowing users to include photos while creating Bard prompts. With this integration, Google’s AI chatbot will be better able to understand customer inquiries.



Google was also in the news recently as it warned its employees against sharing any confidential data with OpenAI’s ‘ChatGPT’ and also its own chatbot, Bard. Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., citing its long-standing policy on safeguarding information, issued such a warning.

When approached by Reuters, the company said that ‘Bard,” although it helps programmers most of the time, can also suggest weird codes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.