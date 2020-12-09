Google has launched a new app for your smartphone that aims to make communication easier for people with speech and motor disabilities. The ‘Look to Speak’ app uses a brand new design where users simply need to look left, right or up to select from a list of pre-written phrases. Users also have the option to add more phrases as they like. Also Read - Google Rolling Out New Feature 'Chrome Actions', to Allow Users to Type Commands in Address Bar

The Google Look to Speak is available for all and is compatible with mobiles that have Android 9.0 and above, including Android One. Also Read - Google Rolls Out Chat Feature on RCS-based Messages Service

The app uses people’s retina movement to select phrases from their phones and then speaks it out loud. The user simply needs to hold the phone steady in front of their face, a little below eye level. Position it well, then look in a direction to choose the phrase. Also Read - Google May Shut Gmail Account of Users Inactive For 2 Years l Deets Inside

The pre-installed phrases are quite simple, for basic communication and include words such as hello, thank you, great and ok. But it can be personalised by editing. Users also get the option to add their own voice notes on the app.

“It all started with an idea that could be impactful for one person and their community. Throughout the design process, we reached out to a small group of people who might benefit from a communication tool like this,” Speech and Language Therapist Richard Cave, who is one of the developers, said in a blog post.

The Look to Speak app is a ‘Start with One’ project by the Experiments with Google team, developed by Google Creative Lab in collaboration with Speech and Language Therapists Sarah Ezekiel and Richard Cave.