Google Rolls Out Beta Version Of AI-Based Magic Compose In Messages: Here’s How To Use It

Google has rolled out the beta version of Magic Compose, a new messages feature powered by generative AI, that can help you add an extra spark of personality to your conversations.

Magic Compose offers suggested responses based on the context of your messages and even magically transform what you write into different styles.

New Delhi: Technology companies are experimenting with artificial intelligence and finding ways to make powerful entities obey people’s commands. The surprising success of ChatGPT had everyone talking about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it can impact an industry. Generative AI is the new technological breakthrough and Google has found a new way to make people’s lives easier. Google has rolled out the beta version of Magic Compose, a new messages feature powered by generative AI, that can help you add an extra spark of personality to your conversations.

What is Google’s AI-Powered Magic Compose

Magic Compose, the feature that uses generative artificial intelligence, offers suggested responses based on the context of your messages, and even magically transform what you write into different styles. The feature is limited to users of 18 years and older. It is only available in English on Android phones with US SIM cards and not available on Android Go phones.

How to use Google’s Magic Compose

On your Android phone, open the Messages app. Open or start an RCS conversation. Tap Message suggestions and opt into Magic Compose. You will have to tap on it to try the feature To keep Magic Compose turned off, tap – ‘No thanks’

Magic Compose: How to get message suggestions

When you draft a message, Magic Compose can provide suggestions using generative AI and the context of your conversation –

Open the Messaging app on your Android phone, o Open or start an RCS conversation. (Tip: Make sure your message has “RCS message” in the compose row) Tap on the message suggestions Select the suggestion you want to use. Optional: Edit the message. When you are ready to send, click on the send button

Magic Compose: Get message rewrite suggestions

Magic Compose can rewrite your draft with suggestions based on your chosen style.

Open the Messages app on your Android phone, Use a message suggestion or write your message. Tap Rewrite suggestions to bring up style options. Tap a style to bring up rewrite suggestions. Select the suggestion you want to use. (Optional: Edit the message) Click on the send button

Tips: Swipe left to get more style options. Magic Compose currently supports seven styles: Remix, Excited, Chill, Shakespeare, Lyrical, Formal, Short.

