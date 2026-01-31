Google Maps introduces Gemini powered navigation to improve walking and cycling experience

Home

Google Maps introduces Gemini AI to improve walking and cycling navigation, offering smarter routes, real-time adjustments, safer paths and context-aware guidance for everyday commuters and explorers.

Google announced an update to Google Maps on Thursday that leverages its Gemini AI model to enhance walking and biking navigation. Routes are expected to become more contextually aware, offer dynamic rerouting and visualizations that change based on your surroundings, as well as other improvements—all through the power of Google’s generative AI.

The features will begin to roll out to select regions on iOS and Android devices later this year, Google said.

New Features for Walking Directions

Thanks to Gemini, walking directions will begin to understand your environment in more useful ways. That means knowing when you’re on a crowded street versus a pedestrian only walkway. Here’s what you can expect from walking directions as Google continues to roll out these features:

Generative AI-powered suggestions that factor in quietness, safety, scenery

Contextualized walking directions with landmarks

Dynamic rerouting if you stray from suggested route

For starters, Gemini will allow Google Maps to better understand your environment and the context around you. This could mean identifying when a road is busy, construction is happening or there are large groups of people. If Maps deems there’s a better route, it’ll intelligently suggest that to you. Google says the update is one of the biggest updates to walking directions in years.

Directions for Cyclists Also See Improvement

Routing for cyclists just got a whole lot smarter too. Navigating while on a bike can be tricky when you factor in elevation, bike lanes and safety. With Gemini, Maps will now be able to make routing suggestions based on:

Safer routes with bike lanes

Elevation data to avoid steep areas

Suggestions to avoid areas with heavy vehicles or construction

Much like walking directions, Gemini will allow Google Maps to learn from your previous rides and combine that with real-time data to suggest the best routes for you.

Contextual Updates

The company also says these updates will use real-time data like weather conditions and blocked roads to adjust your route. So if an underpass is crowded with people or closed off due to flooding, Google Maps will let you know that suggests a new route you can take. There’s no longer a need to pull up the map to double-check these conditions as Gemini will update your route dynamically.

Privacy and Data

As is the case with all AI-powered features from Google, your data and privacy will not be compromised. Google says all location history is opted in and Gemini will use your device settings to power personalized suggestions. All Gemini AI processing also complies with Google’s privacy policies.

What’s Next for Google Maps?

Google also says it’ll bring similar updates to public transportation and driving in future updates. The company is also testing out voice-powered suggestions as well as augmented reality navigation that could project directions onto your screen.

