New Delhi: Days after a Russian driver froze to death after his car broke down in brutal -50 degrees celsius between the Yakutsk and Magadan cities, Google Maps decided to remove the path from its system to avoid such mishaps in the future, especially in the winters. If reports are to be believed, an 18-year-old boy Sergey Ustinov and his friend Vladislav Istomin had gone missing after Google Maps immediately changed its recommended routing. Also Read - Did You Know Top 10 Questions People in India Asked Google in 2020?

After a week of searching, police officials found the body of an 18-year-old in his car which was covered in snow as the temperature had dipped to -50 Celsius. Notably, the two friends were found on an infamous ‘Road of Bones’, name given to the R504 Kolyma highway in Russia due to the horrific history of its construction. The R504 Kolyma Highway is 1,262-mile-long Russian Federal Highway that traverses the Russian Far East and is part of M56 Route. Also Read - Google Honours Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Sir W Arthur Lewis With An Adorable Doodle

Officials took the other passenger to the hospital, where he was treated for frostbite. Later, he narrated their ordeal how they got stuck and the radiator of their car stopped working. Also Read - For Your Eyes Only: Google’s New App Lets You Chat With Just a Look

Following this incident, Google Maps has decided to remove ‘Road of Bones’, from its system to avoid any untoward incident. Besides the mishap, the decision was also taken in the wake of the condition of the road which becomes dangerous due to lack of snow clearing equipment and scarcity of traffic in the area during winters.

On the other hand, Google, last month, had announced new updates related to Covid layer in Maps along with Google Assistant Driving Mode. The updated Covid layer on Android and iOS will soon show more information, including all-time detected cases in an area, along with quick links to Covid resources. “On Android and iOS globally, you’ll start seeing how crowded your bus, train, or subway line is right now based on real-time feedback from Google Maps users around the world (wherever data is available),” said Dane Glasgow, VP of Product, Google Maps.

Google said that it’s helped nearly 10 million people get critical information about COVID-19 right from Google Maps since the COVID layer was launched.

The company also rolled out the ability to see the live status of takeout and delivery orders in the US, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil and India when you book or order from Google Maps on Android and iOS.

“Now, you can know when to pick up your food, or when you can expect it to arrive at your doorstep”. You can also see expected wait times and delivery fees, and easily reorder your favourites right from the Google Maps app.