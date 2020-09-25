Google has been experimenting continuously in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the company is adding a new feature of ‘COVID LAYER’ in Google Map. Google says that with the help of this feature, users will be able to know the status of COVID-19 in the area in which they are traveling or going to go somewhere. However, Google has not yet given a fixed date for the release of this feature. The company has given information about this feature by tweeting. It is believed that a new update of Google Maps can be available for Android and iOS users this week. Also Read - BREAKING: American Tech Giants Google-Apple Remove Palestine From World Maps, Replace With Israel

Sujoy Banerjee, Product Manager said- Also Read - Vikas Dubey Encounter: Akhilesh Yadav Claims Google Maps Can 'Track' Accident, Twitter Can't Stop Laughing

“This week, we’re introducing the COVID layer in Maps, a tool that shows critical information about COVID-19 cases in an area so you can make more informed decisions about where to go and what to do.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan to be The Voice of Google Maps in Mumbai? Read on

According to the information provided by Google in its blog post, users can view the data in Google Maps by clicking on the layer ‘COVID-19 Info’ after tapping on the layer button at the top right-hand corner of the screen to use the feature. Seven-day new average cases will be shown per 100,000 people for the area of ​​the map being viewed, along with a label that will tell if the cases are up or down.

To help you navigate the world safely, you'll start seeing information about new COVID cases in an area with data from sources like @nytimes, @JohnsHopkins, & @Wikipedia in a new layer on Maps. Rolling out on iOS & Android, with more ways to stay up-to-date coming soon. 👍 pic.twitter.com/iWB02T0aAB — Google Maps (@googlemaps) September 23, 2020

Along with this, Google is also adding a color-coding feature, which will help users to identify new cases in a region. Trading Maps data appears at the country level for all 220 countries and territories that support Google Maps, as well as state or province, county, and city-level data, were available. Google said in its blog post –

“More than one billion people turn to Google Maps for essential information about how to get from place to place–especially during the pandemic when safety concerns are top of mind. Features like popular times and live busyness, Covid-19 alerts in transit, and COVID checkpoints in driving navigation were all designed to help you stay safe when you’re out and about.”

Google will collect data from different sources for COVID-19 cases in an area, including Johns Hopkins, New York Times, and Wikipedia. The Blogpost read –

“These sources get data from public health organizations like the World Health Organization, government health ministries, along with state and local health agencies and hospitals. Many of these sources already power COVID case information in Search, and we’re now expanding this data to Google Maps.”