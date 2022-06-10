San Francisco: Google Maps makes our lives easier by helping us navigate across the country by giving us directions, real-time traffic updates, and even shows us public transport in the area. And now, Tech giant Google is adding another much-needed feature in Maps that tells the users about the air quality index (AQI) in the city, or other parts of the country. The feature is available for both Android and iOS users but presently only in the US. The air quality index is the measuring standard for air quality in the area.Also Read - Google Contractors Flag Concerns Over Being Underpaid By Recruiting Agency

According to reports, the feature show users what to expect, air-wise: whether it’s smoggy, smoky, otherwise bad, or simply wonderful. With AQI details at their fingertips, users can make better-informed decisions about whether to go outside and if so, for how long. Also Read - Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Espresso Machine Inventor Angelo Moriondo

What users will see are Air Quality Index (AQI) numbers, along with guidance for outdoor activities, when the information was last updated and links to learn more. The data comes from trusted government agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US. Maps also shows air quality information from PurpleAir, a low-cost sensor network that can give you a hyperlocal view of conditions. Also Read - What Is The Caste Controversy That Google Finds Itself In?

How To Check AQI on Google Maps?

Go to Google Maps

Tap on the box icon in the middle-right

Click on Air Quality to change the feature on the Maps

Tap on any AQI bubble to get full air quality data for the city/region

The information from PurpleAir is also available on Nest displays and speakers. As per the reports, there is also a wildfire layer available in the US as the wildfire season is approaching. This lets users see details about active fires in the area.