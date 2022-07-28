New Delhi: After a slew of updates such as the immersive view, new cycling route information as well as the location sharing information that Google Maps received recently, a new feature will now let users send alerts to their contacts when they have arrived or left a destination. Along with sharing their live location, a feature that was there earlier as well, the users can now set a notification to alert a person when you have arrived or left a destination, reported India Today.Also Read - Samsung Launches Galaxy F13 Smartphone in India| Check Price, Feature, And Specifications Here
How Is This Beneficial?
"With new location sharing notifications, you can see when a loved one has arrived or left a place so you can more easily coordinate schedules and have peace of mind. Say you're headed to a concert with a group of friends. If they've already chosen to share their location with you, you can set a notification for the concert venue's address so you can see when they've arrived and meet up quickly. You could also set a notification to see when they've left the venue — just in case you get split up," Google noted in a blog post.
What If This Leads To Spying Or Stalking?
- Google has made the feature secure as notification can only be set by the person who has already agreed to share their location with you. So secretly spying on someone using Google Maps will not be possible.
- The person who has shared their location with you will receive multiple reminders to let them know — including both a push notification in the Maps app and an email, along with recurring monthly emails.
- You will have the control to stop sharing your location or block someone from setting notifications altogether.