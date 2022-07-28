New Delhi: After a slew of updates such as the immersive view, new cycling route information as well as the location sharing information that Google Maps received recently, a new feature will now let users send alerts to their contacts when they have arrived or left a destination. Along with sharing their live location, a feature that was there earlier as well, the users can now set a notification to alert a person when you have arrived or left a destination, reported India Today.Also Read - Samsung Launches Galaxy F13 Smartphone in India| Check Price, Feature, And Specifications Here

How Is This Beneficial?

"With new location sharing notifications, you can see when a loved one has arrived or left a place so you can more easily coordinate schedules and have peace of mind. Say you're headed to a concert with a group of friends. If they've already chosen to share their location with you, you can set a notification for the concert venue's address so you can see when they've arrived and meet up quickly. You could also set a notification to see when they've left the venue — just in case you get split up," Google noted in a blog post.

What If This Leads To Spying Or Stalking?