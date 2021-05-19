New Delhi: During its annual developer’s conference, Google unveiled Google Maps with 4 more useful New AI advancements. As per the announcement, these advancements include Live View Expansion, Detailed Street Map and a more Tailored Map and Area Busyness. Also Read - Google Brings 4 Upgrades To Password Manager In Bid To Enhance Security

"If you open up @GoogleMaps on a Tuesday morning, you probably want coffee spots. At 5pm, you might want to see places to grab dinner. Soon Maps will tailor what you see on the map based on things like the time of day or where you are," the company said on Twitter.

Moreover, now the Google Maps will show the Live View instantly from the app. Google is adding more prominent virtual signs, and it is also bringing Live View inside as well. Live View is not yet available in India. Google is also adding more details to Street Maps. It plans to do so to 50 new cities by the end of the year.

Apart from this, Google on Tuesday launched many other updates to make collaboration more seamless in the remote work and learning era amid the pandemic. With the new updates, you can now present your content to a Google Meet call on the web directly from the Doc, Sheet, or Slide where you’re already working with your team.

“In the fall, we’re bringing Meet directly to Docs, Sheets, and Slides on the web, so people can actually see and hear each other while they’re collaborating,” said Erika Trautman, Director, Google Workspace, on the first day of the virtual Google I/O developer conference.