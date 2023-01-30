Google Meet Rolls Out 2 Major Updates; Screen Sharing Now Becomes Easier

Home

Delhi: Google meet is one of the most used tools specially in this online-offline transition of life. Post COVID pandemic, the use of this platform has increased manifolds with users trying to get their hands on enhanced features for smoother flow of official meetings, webinars, classes etc. And amongst these screen sharing has been one of the most pivotal features. Recently, Google has launched two major improvements for its users.

Google Meet 2 Latest Features

According to Google’s latest blog post, Google meet has rolled out a latest feature that allows users to share access to content one presents with other users. While making the presentation, the users can share the file from the floating action menu or via the suggestion in the Meet Chat, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

The new feature is helpful because by allowing sharing directly from Meet, users can easily share presented content without having to switch into another window to grant access.

“This makes it easier for meeting attendees to follow along with your presentation, find and reference your material later on, and continue working on action items from the meeting,” Google said.

Moreover, the company also announced that whenever users paste a link into the meeting chat, they will be “prompted with the file access dialogue.” From there, users can adjust access as needed and choose to attach the file to the calendar event.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had announced that it is adding a new feature which will allow users to view their speaker notes within Google Meet, while presenting Google Slides.

By default the update has been rolled out to ed users from January 25 and it will have a gradual rollout with upto 15 days.