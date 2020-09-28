Google Meet users will not be able to use the Video Meet app for an unlimited period from September 30 as the free version of the app has been set to a time limit of up to 60 minutes. In the month of April, the company said that the deadline for the free product would be limited to 60 minutes. Although it was decided not to implement it before 30 September as the Coronavirus pandemic led to greater numbers of people working from home. Also Read - Arati Saha: Google Pays Tribute to Legendary Indian Swimmer Arati Saha on Her 80th Birth Anniversary

Earlier, Google has made its Meet video conferencing app free for all users. Through this video conferencing app, like Zoom, users can connect to 100 people simultaneously. But now the company has decided to limit its unlimited meetings to 60 minutes. A Google Spokesperson told 'The Verge' in a statement, "We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring. If this changes, we'll be sure to let you know."

The Google Meet video conferencing app was previously available for users with a premium subscription. People are currently using video conferencing app to connect with their friends and relatives during the lockdown. As reported by 'The Verge', by September 30, any user from Google account will be allowed to have a free meeting with up to 100 people without any time limit. The company has also decided to discontinue the G Suite and G Suite for Education feature as well.

The global demand for video call service has increased a lot these days due to the coronavirus epidemic. This is the reason that Google has made this premium video calling service free for all users. Google Meet video calling app is available for free for all users of Android and iOS. If you are using Google Calendar app, then you will be able to easily initiate video calls. Through Google Meet you can make video calling with 100 people at a time. This premium video calling service was launched by Google three years ago.