Google Messages May Soon Get ‘Animated Emoji’ Feature

The feature doesn't seem to be live for everyone, so it's likely a region-restricted rollout at the moment.

In March this year, the tech giant was reportedly working on a redesigned voice recorder user interface (UI) for its instant messaging application and now this update is in news. (Image: Pixabay)

San Francisco: Google is reportedly testing an ‘animated emoji’ feature in the instant messaging application ‘Google Messages’. The feature only seems to be working when sending emojis, Android Police reported. So, sending more than one emoji or even a combination of text and emoji will not trigger the animation.

This feature was first spotted by Reddit user BruthaBeige. Also, Android expert Mishaal Rahman received a tip on the feature, with a user in the replies later revealing its existence.

“However, the feature doesn’t seem to be live for everyone, so it’s likely a region-restricted rollout at the moment,” the report said.

In March this year, the tech giant was reportedly working on a redesigned voice recorder user interface (UI) for its instant messaging application. Meanwhile, in January, it was reported that the company would bring a new feature to Google Messages which would allow users to create their own user profile.

