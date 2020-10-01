Google has launched its new speaker Nest Audio alongside the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphone. Google Nest Audio is an upgraded version of Google Home. Google claims that the new speaker will get a better audio experience than before. It is designed in fabric and is made of 70 percent recycled plastic. This latest smart speakers by Google features a better music listening experience and upgrades than its earlier version Nest Mini launched last year. Also Read - Google Launches Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 with Snapdragon 765G SoC – Check Price, Specifications, and Camera Features

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker Price

The Nest Audio Smart Speaker is priced at $ 99.99 (about Rs 7,400). This smart speaker can be purchased in Chalk, Charcoal, Sage, Sand, and Sky color options. At the same time, the sale of this speaker will start from October 5 in 21 countries including America, Canada, and India. However, the company has not provided any information regarding the price of Nest Audio Speaker in India. This smart speaker will be sold from Flipkart and all retail stores in India. This speaker will be available in chalk, charcoal, sage, sand, and sky color variants.

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker Specifications

Talking about the specification, the company has given 75mm woofer, 19mm tweeter, 3 far-field microphones, a 2-stage mic mute switch, and a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor in Google Nest Audio. Along with this, Bluetooth version 5.0 and Wi-Fi have been provided for connectivity in this smart speaker. Apart from this, this speaker has got the support of touch-control and built-in Chromecast.

The company claims that this speaker is 75 percent louder than Google Home and produces 50 percent, Stronger Bass. This speaker has a Media EQ feature, which automatically adjusts the audio based on the content. While the Ambient IQ controls the volume according to the surrounding noise. Apart from this, features such as multi-room control have been provided.

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

Google has also launched Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in the US. Both new smartphones have Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and Titan M security chip. The starting price of Google Pixel 5 is $ 699 (about Rs 51,400), while the starting price of Google Pixel 4a 5G has been kept at 499 (about Rs 37,000). Both phones will be limited to 5G markets- Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, the UK, and the UK.