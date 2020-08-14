Google New Feature: To protect users from COVID-19 infection, Google has added a special feature in its Maps service. With the help of this new feature in Google Maps, it will help in safe movement between coronavirus infection. An update is being rolled out to make the feature accessible to users. The new Google update will allow users to track flight and search hotels that are available in the cities they are traveling to. Google’s Richard Holden, VP, Product Management, Travel, said in a statement- Also Read - Google Trained Machines To Predict When a Patient Will Die

"As restrictions and advisories begin to lift, we're adding information about travel resuming in a specific destination on Google Search. In the next week, you'll see the percentage of open hotels with availability and flights operating at the city or county level based on Google Flights and Hotels data from the previous week."

Another important feature that Google rolled out post-COVID-19, during the booking process you can opt for a fee-free cancelation. This feature helps a traveler to opt for a hotel that is not deducting any amount if a person cancels the booking. After Covid-19 has hit the world, Google has updated many interesting features in Maps, Travel, and Search. These features have helped users to find out infected areas and much other essential information related to Coronavirus Pandemic.

Earlier, Google has released new features for Maps keeping in mind the increasing impact of Corona infection. Through these features, users will be able to find out which place is banned due to infection. Along with this, users will also be able to know from these features how much congestion is there and which train or bus is running late. At the same time, the company says that users will be able to maintain social distancing with the help of these features.