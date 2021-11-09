New Delhi: In order to provide an extra layer of security to the google account, Giant Tech Google has made two-step verification compulsory for its users from today, as of Nov 9, 2021. All users must know about this newly implemented rule, else you may find it difficult to access your google account after Nov 9, 2021.Also Read - Facebook Renaming: US-Based Meta Company to Sue FB for Infringing Upon its Name

Google's two-step verification is also known as two-factor authentication. It will protect one's google account by making it more secure. The feature 'two-step verification' was introduced by Google in the month of May 2021. Earlier, the company in a blog post said, "By the end of 2021, we plan to auto-enroll an additional 150 million Google users in 2SV and require 2 million YouTube creators to turn it on."

How to use the 'two-step verification' feature

Open your Google Account.

Select ‘Security’ in the navigation panel.

Now select the ‘2-Step Verification’ option under the ‘Signing in to Google’ section.

Now Click on Get Started.

Incidents related to password breaches have become quite common. In order to reduce such incidents, the company Google has implemented the new rule. In case users come across such situations, then after logging in to the Google accounts, they will receive a one-time password (OTP) either on SMS or email. Note, in any case, if a hacker tries to hack your password, then he will need your phone or security key to get into your account. The two-step verification is considered to be the most reliable way to protect the device from unauthorized access.