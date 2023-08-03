Google News Adds THESE 2 New Indian Languages To Support News Publishers, Check Full List

Home

The total number of Indian languages that are now available on Google News are Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: In an effort to support the Indian language news ecosystem and widen the language web, Google on Thursday announced the inclusion of two additional Indian languages to its “Google News” platform. Gujarati and Punjabi will soon be available on Google News, bringing the total number of languages spoken in India to 10. In the future weeks, Google News will add Gujarati and Punjabi.

Languages Available on Google News: Full List

The total number of Indian languages that are now available on Google News are Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

“This expansion reaffirms Google’s commitment to making information accessible to people across the globe in the language they prefer,” Google said.

Statement From Google News Initiative

Moreover, the tech giant said that the GNI (Google News Initiative) Indian Languages Programme, announced earlier this year, has received over 600 applications from news publishers across the country.

Of these, over 300 publishers have been selected to participate in the programme, which will provide them with support to modernise their digital ecosystem and improve the user experience across the web, mobile and app.

Google’s Indian language Internet Initiative

“The addition of supported languages on Google News is one way in which we want to keep driving the expansion of the Indian language internet so that more and more users are able to harness the power of information. News publishers are core to this effort and we remain committed to partnering with the news ecosystem,” Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager and Vice President, Google India, said in a statement.

Further, the company stated that the GNI initiative has been designed to empower news publishers by providing them with access to essential resources and support.

The programme will be delivered in nine languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi, making it Google’s most diverse technology programme for news publishers.

Google’s GNI Indian Languages Program

The GNI Indian Languages Program has an organized structure with a number of parts that help and empower publishers. It will be supplied in nine different languages, making it Google’s most multilingual technology program for news publishers. They are English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi, among others.

“Applications to the GNI Indian Languages Program are reviewed by both the Google Project Team and external consultants. The Project Team will carefully assess all submitted applications and in certain cases may collaborate with expert consultants to conduct additional evaluations and provide recommendations for the final selection of recipients”, Google says about the programme on its dedicated site of GNI Indian Languages Program.

(With IANS inputs)

