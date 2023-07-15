Home

Technology

Google Unleashes ‘AI-First Notebook’. Here’s What It Can Do And Why You Should Try It

Google Unleashes ‘AI-First Notebook’. Here’s What It Can Do And Why You Should Try It

The tool takes a user’s rough notes and automatically organises and summarises them while also helping them research the topic they are writing about.

Google Unleashes 'AI-First Notebook'. Here's What It Can Do And Why You Should Try It

New Delhi: Google, in its ongoing quest to amplify learning through advanced technology, unveiled a selection of AI first experiments at this year’s Google I/O event and introduced a new notebook web app. Previously called Project Tailwind, the tool takes a user’s rough notes and automatically organises and summarises them while also helping them research the topic they are writing about. Now Google is rolling out Tailwind with a new name – NotebookLM.

Trending Now

The “LM” in “NotebookLM” stands for “language model,” indicating this wants to apply ChatGPT-style smarts to your notes. “It’s our endeavour to reimagine what notetaking software might look like if you designed it from scratch knowing that you would have a powerful language model at its core,” read Google’s press release.

You may like to read

It will be immediately available to a small group of users in the US and others can sign up to the waitlist to try it out. The AI tool is aimed at college students, writers, researchers, analysts and lawyers, the company had said previously.

“We know people are struggling with the rapid growth of information — it’s everywhere and it’s overwhelming. As we’ve been talking with students, professors and knowledge workers, one of the biggest challenges is synthesising facts and ideas from multiple sources. You often have the sources you want, but it’s time consuming to make the connections,” the company said.

Google NotebookLM features:

Google claims that its new platform reduces the risk of biased or wrong information, which is the main risk of other AI chatbots. This is because the platform is designed to reduce “hallucinations,” which is a term used to describe the generation of false or misleading information by AI chatbots.

When you first upload a Google Doc to NotebookLM, the tool will automatically generate a summary along with key topics and questions to ask, helping you get a better understanding of the material at hand.

NotebookLM lets users “ground” the language model in their notes and sources. This means that NotebookLM is able to learn from the information that users provide, and it can use this knowledge to generate more accurate and relevant responses.

In its blog, Google mentions, “A key difference between NotebookLM and traditional AI chatbots is that NotebookLM lets you “ground” the language model in your notes and sources. Source-grounding effectively creates a personalized AI that’s versed in the information relevant to you.”

Summarizes facts: NotebookLM carries the ability to summarise facts from your notes and sources. This can be helpful for long documents to get the essence of it without reading the whole content.

Create ideas: This new AI platform can explain complex or generate new ideas from your notes and sources.

Citations: NotebookLM provides citations for its responses. This can be helpful for verifying the information that it is providing.

Ask Questions: You can dig deeper into your documents by posing questions to the system. Whether you’re a medical student needing to comprehend a scientific article about neuroscience or an author writing a biography, NotebookLM can be your aid.

It is essential to note that the platform is still in experimental mode and it is available only for Google Docs for the beginning. The company plans to roll out additional formats soon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES