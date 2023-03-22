Google Opens Early Access To Bard, Its ChatGPT Rival: What Do We Know So Far

Home

Google announced that it has opened limited access to Bard, its new AI chatbot tool that competes with Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.

Intitally, Bard is accessible to a limited number of users in US and UK while some Pixel Superfans have also been given a chance to try out the Google's AI chatbot.

New Delhi: Tech giant Google officially released Bard, its new AI chatbot tool that competes with Microsoft-backed ChatGPT. Recently, Google invited Pixel users to test Bard. And now, Google opened early access to Bard and said “it’s an early experiment” that lets users collaborate with generative AI.

Intitally, Bard is accessible to a limited number of users in US and UK while some Pixel Superfans have also been given a chance to try out the Google's AI chatbot. "We are expanding access to Bard in US + UK with more countries ahead, it's an early experiment that lets you collaborate with generative AI. Hope Bard sparks more creativity and curiosity, and will get better with feedback," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Twitter.

We’re expanding access to Bard in US + UK with more countries ahead, it’s an early experiment that lets you collaborate with generative AI. Hope Bard sparks more creativity and curiosity, and will get better with feedback. Sign up: https://t.co/C1ibWrqTDr https://t.co/N8Dzx1m0fc — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 21, 2023

What is Bard

It’s going to a bit of wits in the artificial intelligence world – Bard vs ChatGPT soon. Last month, Google had unveiled its new AI service ‘Bard’ to compete against ChatGPT, and said that it has opened up to “trusted testers.” According to the tech giant, Bard is an “experimental conversational AI service” which is powered by Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA).

“When given a prompt, it generates a response by selecting, one word at a time, from words that are likely to come next. Picking the most probable choice every time wouldn’t lead to very creative responses, so there’s some flexibility factored in. We continue to see that the more people use them, the better LLMs get at predicting what responses might be helpful,” Google said in its blog post.

Google’s chatbot Bard is supposed to be able to explain complex subjects such as outer space discoveries in terms simple enough for a child to understand.

Bard also claims the service will also perform other more mundane tasks, such as providing tips for planning a party, or lunch ideas based on what food is left in a refrigerator.

Pichai didn’t say whether Bard will be able to write prose in the vein of William Shakespeare, the playwright who apparently inspired the service’s name.

Google announced Bard’s existence less than two weeks after Microsoft disclosed it’s pouring billions of dollars into OpenAI, the San Francisco-based maker of ChatGPT and other tools that can write readable text and generate new images.

