Google opens its first office in THIS country, plans to promote technology in the country

Google has opened its office in Pakistan, which was inaugurated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. A post from the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office stated that the office's purpose is to promote technology in the country.

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Google opens its first office in THIS country, plans to promote technology in the country (Picture for representation purposes)

Google has opened its first office in Pakistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with a Google delegation and inaugurated the Google office in Pakistan. The Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office announced this in a post on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

In the post, Shahbaz Sharif explained that the purpose of this office is to promote technology in the country and to develop the digital and technological skills of the youth. According to the post, a Google delegation, led by Wilson White, Vice President of Government and Public Policy Affairs, met with Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Natalie Baker, Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Islamabad, was also present with the delegation.

The Prime Minister stated that Pakistan is undergoing a massive digital transformation, including the digitisation of the economy, and outlined the government’s vision of a Digital Nation Pakistan.

The Pakistani PM reiterated the government’s commitment to upgrading IT infrastructure. He also detailed programs being run to train youth in IT and artificial intelligence (AI). He stated that Google will play a key role in achieving this goal.

The Prime Minister welcomed Google’s decision to open an office in Pakistan. He said this will further strengthen the partnership between Pakistan and Google. He also praised Google’s role in advancing Pakistan’s digital economy.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that Google would expand its efforts to help young people improve their skills. He said that once Google establishes a local presence in Pakistan, it will be possible to scale up and implement more effective programs on a larger scale.

Wilson-White briefed the Prime Minister on Google’s future plans in Pakistan. White also expressed his appreciation for the Chromebook assembly line established by Google in collaboration with local partnerships. He stated that there is significant potential for exporting Chromebooks assembled in Pakistan to other countries in the region.