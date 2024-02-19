Home

Google Opens Office In Pune, Employee Gives Tour Of New, Swanky 'Workplace' | Watch

The video has garnered more than 4,70,000 views and close to 18,000 likes since being shared. Several internet users loved the new office space and said that they would love to work there.

New Delhi: American technology giant Google has recently opened a new office at Koregaon Park Annex in Pune. According to the reports, the new office space will be responsible for building advanced enterprise cloud technologies in collaboration with global engineering teams. It will also provide real-time technical advice and deliver product and implementation expertise.

This office in Pune, which is expected to house more than 1,300 employees, will further expand the company’s footprint in India. With this new addition, Google has now five offices in India, including its country headquarters in Hyderabad. The state-of-the-art office has a slew of facilities and amenities available for the employees. Arsh Goyal, who is a software engineer at the Pune office, gave a sneak peek of the new space on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arsh Goyal (@arshgoyalyt)

The spacious office houses a well-stocked cafe with wide range of food items, a game zone, recreation room, along with beautiful interiors and aesthetics. He wrote, ”Software Engineer’s Day at newly started Google, Pune Office. Tell me what part of the office fascinates you the most and why in the comments below.”

Anil Bhansali, VP of Cloud Engineering, India, Google Cloud previously said, “As an Information technology hub, our expansion into Pune will enable us to tap top talent as we continue to develop advanced cloud computing solutions, products, and services for our growing customer base.”

“India has long been a hub for technology and innovation, and the strong talent pool here makes it a strategic location for Google Cloud to invest in our cloud infrastructure, grow our operations, and expand our workforce to support our growing customer base,” Bhansali added.

