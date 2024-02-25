Home

Google Pauses Image Generation On Gemini; Check Out 5 Alternatives

With Google taking down Gemini, users might need to look out for other Image generating AI tools. Here is a detailed list of tools for you.

New Delhi: Google recently announced that it had paused its Gemini AI image generation capability due to concerns regarding historical accuracy and potential biases in the output. The development came after users reported that the AI incorrectly portrayed historical figures and events instead of actual demographics. To address this, Google decided put image generation on hold and promised to release an improved version once they have addressed the concerns. However, users looking for text-to-image generation features, here are 5 alternatives to consider.

5 Best Paid AI Image Generators

Below is a list of AI generators, featuring paid and subsequently free apps for you to try:

1. Visme:

Strengths: Powerful and user-friendly text-to-image generation with a wide range of output styles.

Powerful and user-friendly text-to-image generation with a wide range of output styles. Benefits: Integrates seamlessly with Visme’s design tools for a one-stop shop for content creation, saving time and effort.

Integrates seamlessly with Visme’s design tools for a one-stop shop for content creation, saving time and effort. Pricing: Varies depending on plan, with paid plans starting around $10 per month.

2. Leonardo:

Strengths: a feature-packed tool specifically designed for creating high-quality image assets for video games and other multimedia projects.

a feature-packed tool specifically designed for creating high-quality image assets for video games and other multimedia projects. Benefits: It has a proven track record with high user traffic, suggesting its effectiveness in the gaming industry.

It has a proven track record with high user traffic, suggesting its effectiveness in the gaming industry. Pricing: $10 per month.

3. Midjourney:

Strengths: Renowned for its ability to generate stunning visuals from natural language descriptions, it is ideal for artists and creatives.

Renowned for its ability to generate stunning visuals from natural language descriptions, it is ideal for artists and creatives. Benefits: A large and active community provides inspiration and resources for mastering the platform.

A large and active community provides inspiration and resources for mastering the platform. Pricing: $8 per month.

4. Pixlr AI Image Generator:

Strengths: It is affordable, with a starting price of $1.99 per month, making it an accessible option for beginners.

It is affordable, with a starting price of $1.99 per month, making it an accessible option for beginners. Benefits: It integrates with Pixlr’s existing editing tools, offering a comprehensive solution for photo and design needs.

It integrates with Pixlr’s existing editing tools, offering a comprehensive solution for photo and design needs. Pricing: Starts at $1.99 per month.

5. DALL-E:

Strengths: Renowned for its exceptional image quality and ability to generate highly realistic and diverse visuals, it often surpasses other platforms.

Renowned for its exceptional image quality and ability to generate highly realistic and diverse visuals, it often surpasses other platforms. Benefits: Ideal for professional projects requiring high-fidelity output and pushing the boundaries of creative possibilities.

Ideal for professional projects requiring high-fidelity output and pushing the boundaries of creative possibilities. Pricing: based on per-credit purchases ($15 for 115 credits), offering 4 original prompts or edits per credit.

6. Microsoft Copilot (bonus tool):

Strengths: It integrates seamlessly with various creative platforms like Figma and Adobe XD, offering a streamlined workflow for designers.

It integrates seamlessly with various creative platforms like Figma and Adobe XD, offering a streamlined workflow for designers. Benefits: Allows for real-time collaboration and iteration on visual concepts, fostering creative teamwork.

Allows for real-time collaboration and iteration on visual concepts, fostering creative teamwork. Pricing: varies based on plan and usage, with potential for individual or enterprise subscriptions. Also offers

5 Best Free AI Image Generators:

1. Canva:

Strengths: free, user-friendly, and powerful with a wide range of output styles, making it accessible to a broad audience.

free, user-friendly, and powerful with a wide range of output styles, making it accessible to a broad audience. Benefits: It integrates with Canva’s existing design tools, similar to Visme, offering a complete design workflow.

It integrates with Canva’s existing design tools, similar to Visme, offering a complete design workflow. Pricing: Free with optional paid plans for additional features.

2. Hotpot AI:

Strengths: straightforward and user-friendly interface, making it easy for beginners to jump in and start creating.

straightforward and user-friendly interface, making it easy for beginners to jump in and start creating. Benefits: Suitable for quick and simple image generation when complex features are not necessary.

Suitable for quick and simple image generation when complex features are not necessary. Pricing: Free.

3. Picsart:

Strengths: Backed by a large existing user base, it offers potential for community interaction and inspiration.

Backed by a large existing user base, it offers potential for community interaction and inspiration. Benefits: It integrates with other editing tools in the Picsart ecosystem for a more comprehensive set of creative options.

It integrates with other editing tools in the Picsart ecosystem for a more comprehensive set of creative options. Pricing: Free with optional paid plans for additional features.

4. Fotor:

Strengths: It offers basic functionalities similar to those of other free generators on the list, providing a convenient option for casual users.

It offers basic functionalities similar to those of other free generators on the list, providing a convenient option for casual users. Benefits: Beginner-friendly and straightforward interface for simple image generation needs.

Beginner-friendly and straightforward interface for simple image generation needs. Pricing: Free.

5. Veed:

Strengths: Primarily a video editing platform, but also offers a free text-to-image generation tool as an additional feature.

Primarily a video editing platform, but also offers a free text-to-image generation tool as an additional feature. Benefits: Useful for video creators who need to generate quick visuals to complement their video content.

Useful for video creators who need to generate quick visuals to complement their video content. Pricing: Free with optional paid plans for video editing features.

