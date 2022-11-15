Google Pay Big Update: Tech Giant Launches UPI Autopay Payment Option in India | Key Details Here

Google News: American technology giant Google has announced that the company is launching UPI Autopay as a method of payments for subscription-based purchases on Google Play in India. The feature will help in setting up subscriptions. The NPCI has introduced Autopay under UPI 2.0 which will enable customers to make recurring payments using any UPI app which supports this feature.

Saurabh Agarwal, Head of Google Play Retail and Payments Activation for India, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand said, “We are always looking at adding popular and effective forms of payment around the world to ensure people can pay for apps and in-app content conveniently.”

The users who are willing to avail the new feature would require to simply tap on the payment method in the cart after selecting a subscription plan for their purchase. After completing this step, they need to select ‘Pay with UPI’ and simply approve the purchase in the supported UPI application.

Saurabh Agarwal further added that after the introduction of UPI Autopay on the platform, Google will aim to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases, helping many more people access the helpful and delightful services – while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play.

UPI Autopay

To recall, the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) had introduced UPI Autopay in July 2020. This feature enables the customers to e-mandate using any UPI apps for recurring payments such as loan EMI payments, Electricity bills, electricity bill, gas bills etc.