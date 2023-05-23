Home

Google Pay Launches RuPay Credit Cards Support On UPI In India; Here’s How To Add It

The feature is now available for RuPay credit card holders of Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

New Delhi: One of the most popular digital wallets used in India, Google Pay or GPay launched the support of RuPay Credit Card on their application in coordination with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Just like debit cards, users can now link their RuPay credit cards to their GPay accounts.

The feature is now available for RuPay credit card holders of Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

“Google Pay is a partner to India’s financial ecosystem which enables millions of users to conveniently and safely make digital payments on an everyday basis,” Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management, at Google said.

Bulusu said, “The latest announcement is a reflection of our commitment to contribute to the government’s vision to digital payments in India and play a significant role in the country’s credit journey.”

“This feature will give Google Pay users more flexibility and choice in making payments, and will drive greater adoption of digital payments in the country,” he said.

How to add RuPay credit card option in GPay

Step 1: Open Google Pay/GPay App and then select ‘Payment Methods’.

Open Google Pay/GPay App and then select ‘Payment Methods’. Step 2: Click on ‘RuPay credit card on UPI’ option and select the bank option from where you have RuPay credit card.

Click on ‘RuPay credit card on UPI’ option and select the bank option from where you have RuPay credit card. Step 3: Now set a unique UPI PIN and enter the last six digits of the card number and its expiry date. You will have to enter the OTP received from the bank.

Now set a unique UPI PIN and enter the last six digits of the card number and its expiry date. You will have to enter the OTP received from the bank. Step 4: Your account has been connected with RuPay credit card now.

