Google Pay Update: Google Pay, India's one of the most used UPI-based payment app, is all set to roll out support for Hinglish, a hybrid language that is made up of Hindi and English. The language support comes as a part of Google's announcement at the India event, where the company announced several India-centric features, including Hinglish language support.

Last year, Google had announced the support but the is finally rolling out for all its users. In Hinglish, users will be able to read Hindi in English transcript on the UPI-based Google Pay app. Google Pay users can easily migrate to this new language on their GPay application. The method is the same as changing to any other language on the app.

For the convenience of our Google Pay users, we have mentioned the steps via which they change their default language to ‘Hinglish’:

In order to do that, first, the user needs to head to the app. On the top right, you’ll either see your profile pic or the initial of your name Tap on that and then tap on Settings In the Settings menu, tap on Personal Info Tap on Personal Info and then click on Language In the third step, you just have to select the language of your preference (in this case ‘Hinglish’)

With the inclusion of Hinglish as a language, the GPay app now supports a total of 10 different languages which include English, English (United States), Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu

