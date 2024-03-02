Home

Google Photomath: One Stop App For All Your Math Problems

Here's how to make the best of this useful app.

How To Use Google Photomath?

New Delhi: Google Photomath is an educational app that can help users solve their math problems with just clicking the picture of it. Although Photomath was first released in 2014 as an independent app, Google acquired the app in March 2023 and completed the deal in June 2023, making it the largest startup acquisition in Croatian history. Photomath was valued at up to 550 million US dollars at the time of acquisition. Google made the acquisition as part of its reaction to ChatGPT in an effort to improve its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in mathematics and fortify its position against rivals like Microsoft and OpenAI. Since then, the app has grown to become one of the most reliable educational apps especially when it comes to numbers.

Here is how Google Photomath works and steps on how you can use it.

How Does Google Photomath Work

Photomath, now owned by Google, is an app that allows users to solve math problems by taking pictures, which is then solved by AI, followed by the output. Here are steps on how Google Photomath can be used: Capture the Problem : Users can launch the app and point their phone’s camera at a math problem, whether printed or handwritten. AI Processing : Photomath’s AI technology then processes the image and provides the answer almost instantaneously, along with a detailed explanation of how to arrive at the solution. Step-by-Step Solutions : The app offers step-by-step solutions for various math topics, from basic arithmetic to advanced calculus, making it a valuable learning tool for students and anyone looking to improve their math skills . Photomath stands out for its accuracy, speed, and ability to provide multiple solutions where applicable, earning it a high rating on the Play Store. Additionally, users can subscribe to Photomath Plus for advanced features like textbook solutions, animated tutorials, and more detailed explanations.

What Problems Can Google Photomath Solve?

Photomath is a versatile math-solving app that can help with various types of math problems, making it a valuable tool for students and learners. Here are the types of problems that Photomath can solve:

Elementary math: Covering foundational concepts like addition, subtraction, multiplication, fractions, and decimals.

Algebra: Assisting with algebraic equations, expressions, and functions.

Geometry: Providing solutions for geometric problems and theorems.

Trigonometry: Offering support for trigonometric functions and identities.

Calculus: Helping with differential and integral calculus problems.

Word problems: Supporting the solving of word-based math questions, enhancing problem-solving skills .

Photomath’s step-by-step explanations and multiple solution methods make it a comprehensive tool for tackling a wide range of math problems effectively.

Other Pro Features of Google Photomath

Here are the extra features of Google Photomath, which users can avail with the Plus subscription:

AI-Powered Animated Tutorials : Access exclusive animated tutorials powered by AI to enhance learning and understanding.

Deeper Explanations : Enjoy in-depth explanations for math problems, aiding in comprehension and problem-solving.

Contextual Hints : Benefit from contextual hints that guide users through solving math problems effectively.

Custom-Made Solutions : Get custom solutions for every problem in a wide range of math textbooks, word problems, and geometry solutions.

Enhanced Math Learning : Photomath Plus aims to make math learning and problem-solving more accessible and easier to understand .

Users can subscribe to Photomath Plus through in-app purchases on the Google Play Store or iOS App Store, with options for monthly, 6-month, or yearly subscriptions. The yearly subscription offers a 50% discount compared to the monthly plan, providing cost-effective access to premium features.

