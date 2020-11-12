Come June 1st, 2021 and Google Photos will stop offering unlimited free storage for your “high quality” photos. So, from June, new photo and video uploads will count towards the 15GB of free storage included with every Google Account, however existing uploads will not be affected. Also Read - YouTube Experiences Worldwide Outage, Google Play Also Down

In a blog post, the company wrote, ”Starting June 1, 2021, any new photos and videos you upload will count toward the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage you’ve purchased as a Google One member. Your Google Account storage is shared across Drive, Gmail and Photos. This change also allows us to keep pace with the growing demand for storage. And, as always, we uphold our commitment to not use information in Google Photos for advertising purposes. We know this is a big shift and may come as a surprise, so we wanted to let you know well in advance and give you resources to make this easier.”

To help you understand how this impacts you personally, you can see an estimate for how long your storage may last. https://t.co/t6XsEjWc46 pic.twitter.com/1zXR9it6qa — Google Photos (@googlephotos) November 11, 2020

However, you don’t need to worry right away because photos and videos backed up before June 1, 2021 will still be considered free and exempt from the storage limit. You can verify your backup quality at any time in the Photos app by going to back up & sync in Settings.

All your existing photos and videos backed up in High quality and any new content you back up in High quality before June 1, 2021 are exempt from this change and will not count toward your Google Account storage. pic.twitter.com/lRaY4mQNFN — Google Photos (@googlephotos) November 11, 2020

This change will not take effect for six months, so you won’t need to change how you use Photos or take any action at this time. After June 1, 2021 over 80% of you should still be able to store roughly three more years worth of memories with your free 15 GB of storage. — Google Photos (@googlephotos) November 11, 2020

Product lead David Lieb explained the end to unlimited free storage as necessary to “align the primary cost” of offering Google Photos while acknowledging the “primary value” of online storage for years’ worth of snapshots. It was becoming too expensive to offer unrestricted backups, in other words. The leader noted that users upload 28 billion photos and videos per week, and there were already 4 trillion photos on Google’s servers.

Google is also introducing a new policy of deleting data from inactive accounts that haven’t been logged in to for at least two years.