San Francisco: Google Pixel 4a was earlier expected to launch on May 22 but now, according to new carrier documents, the launch date has been delayed until June.

Internal documents obtained from Vodafone Germany state that the carrier might start selling the device on June 5, reports Android Police.

This new June 5 launch date for the Pixel 4a happens to be two days after Google's 'Android 11: The Beta Launch Show'.

The phone was earlier set to be unveiled during Google I/O 2020, the company’s annual developers conference, but the event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is unclear whether the search engine giant will be holding an online launch event for the Pixel 4a or it will be directly hit the retail stores with an online launch event.

In terms of specifications, the device is likely to pack in the Snapdragon 730 chipset, which will be backed by 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of non-expandable internal storage.

The device is expected to feature a 5.81-inch display is, FHD+ with 1080 by 2,340-pixel resolution at 443 ppi. It is also worth noting that the screen appears to have a 60Hz refresh rate – not 90Hz.

The phone has been tipped to start selling at $399.