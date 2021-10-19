New Delhi: Google on Tuesday night launched the Pixel 6 series with Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro that come with Tensor chipset and will improve AI functionalities, the company said In a statement. As per the announcement, the Google Tensor will improve speech recognition capabilities and will also seek to enhance security.Also Read - Set Google Images As Live Wallpapers on Android Using These Steps | Details Inside

During the launch event, Google said a different camera bar will be included with the Google Pixel 6 and will have an AOD display and will be powered by Android 12. 5G and quick charging will be two other notable characteristics of Pixel 6 series.

We're launching Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro today! They’re unlike any phone we've built before, with a new industrial design, Android 12 with Material You user interface, and running on our custom Google Tensor chip. Can't wait to see how people use them:)https://t.co/QPvVrCtxvB pic.twitter.com/2eFJsGmSOc — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 19, 2021

The company said that the price is fixed at $599. (approx. Rs 44,900). The Google Pixel 6 Pro will set you back $899. (approx Rs 67,500). It’s currently available for pre-order. However, the specifics of its availability in India are unknown.

At the moment, the Pixel 6 Pro will be available in White, Black, and Light Gold colours. The Pixel 6 comes in three colours: black, red, and blue. The Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch OLED display, while the Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.