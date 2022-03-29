San Francisco: Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a Face Unlock feature for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. According to a noted XDA Forum contributor, the new Android 12 Quarterly Platform Release Beta 1.1 build contains a new change that references the face unlock system.Also Read - Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Unveiled With Tensor Chip: Price Starts at Rs 44,900 | Details Here

XDA Recognized Developer Freak07 has unearthed new evidence that Google is still working on adding Face Unlock on the Pixel 6 series. While digging the new Android 12 QRP3 Beta 1.1 build, they found a new change related to the feature in the PowerHAL config file, reports XDA Developers. Also Read - Google Pixel 6 Series: New Google Pixel Smartphones Will Run On A Brand New Custom-Made Tensor Chip Designed By Google| All You Need to Know

Freak07 noted that Google does not generally push device tree changes of developer previews or beta releases to their Git. This suggests the possibility that Google might still be working on Face Unlock, and it could make its way to the Pixel 6 Pro via a future software update. However, whether that turns out to be the case remains to be seen, the report said.

Earlier reports revealed that the Face Unlock feature was internally called Tuscany and that Google was working on reducing its impact on the battery.

The flagship phones were expected to debut with face unlock, but the security feature was reportedly dropped at the last minute. However, the devices only launched with an in-display fingerprint sensor.