Google Smartphone: American Technology giant Google has finally raised curtain from its much-anticipated smartphone Google Pixel 6a at Google I/O — the company’s annual developer conference — on Wednesday. The Google Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch display with always-on support. It is equipped with a 12.2-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.Also Read - Google I/O 2022 Event: Google Search, Translate Get New Features; Docs Gets Automated Summarisation
According to the company, the smartphone has over 24 hours of battery life, and up to 72 hours backup with an included extreme battery saver mode. The smartphone is powered by the company’s in-house Tensor processor and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of RAM. Also Read - Google I/O 2022 Starts Today: When And Where to Watch LIVE Streaming | Deets Inside
Priced at USD 449 (roughly Rs. 34,800), the latest Google smartphone will be sold in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options and will be available for pre-order in the US starting July 21. Notably, the company is yet to announce pricing and availability for the Google Pixel 6a in other markets, including India. Also Read - Google To Ban Call Recording Apps From Play Store Tomorrow | All You Need To Know
Here are the specifications of Google Pixel 6a
- The Google Pixel 6a runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio
- The display also features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 60Hz refresh rate
- It is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM
Camera Quality
- Google Pixel 6a comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens, and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens
- For selfies and video chats, the Google Pixel 6a features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens
- The rear camera offers up to 4K video recording at 30fps while the front camera offers up to 1080p video recording support at 30fps
- Google Pixel 6a comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage
- Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port
- Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor, along with a an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication
- Google has provided a 4,410mAh battery on the Pixel 6a that comes with fast charging support.