Google Smartphone: American Technology giant Google has finally raised curtain from its much-anticipated smartphone Google Pixel 6a at Google I/O — the company’s annual developer conference — on Wednesday. The Google Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch display with always-on support. It is equipped with a 12.2-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.Also Read - Google I/O 2022 Event: Google Search, Translate Get New Features; Docs Gets Automated Summarisation

According to the company, the smartphone has over 24 hours of battery life, and up to 72 hours backup with an included extreme battery saver mode. The smartphone is powered by the company’s in-house Tensor processor and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of RAM. Also Read - Google I/O 2022 Starts Today: When And Where to Watch LIVE Streaming | Deets Inside

Priced at USD 449 (roughly Rs. 34,800), the latest Google smartphone will be sold in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options and will be available for pre-order in the US starting July 21. Notably, the company is yet to announce pricing and availability for the Google Pixel 6a in other markets, including India. Also Read - Google To Ban Call Recording Apps From Play Store Tomorrow | All You Need To Know

Here are the specifications of Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio

The display also features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 60Hz refresh rate

It is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Camera Quality