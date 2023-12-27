Home

Technology

Google Pixel 7 Available For Rs 31,999 in India: Check Offer, Feature, Specifications

Google Pixel 7 Available For Rs 31,999 in India: Check Offer, Feature, Specifications

With ongoing festive season and new year around the corner, the Google Pixel 7 prices are slashed and now available starting at Rs. 31,999.

The Pixel 7 128GB variant can be purchased for as low as Rs. 31,999 on Flipkart and Rs. 32,999 on Amazon.

New Delhi: With New Year around the corner, the festive discounts are here, featuring the Google Pixel 7 series at a significant price drop. The Pixel 7 series when bundled with attractive discount offers, is priced at just Rs. 31,999. This article dives into the latest deals, price variations, and key features of the Pixel 7, helping you decide if it’s the right phone for you.

Trending Now

Discount Offers on Pixel 7:

Retailer Discounts: Major retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital are offering discounts ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs. 8,000 on the Pixel 7. These discounts apply to both the 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

You may like to read

Bank Offers: Additional cashback of up to 10% is available on select credit and debit cards from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank. This can further reduce the price by Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000.

Exchange Offers: Exchange your old smartphone for additional discounts on the Pixel 7. The value of the exchange offer depends on the condition and model of your old phone.

Pixel 7 series Prices:

After applying the latest discounts and bank offers, the Pixel 7 128GB variant can be purchased for as low as Rs. 31,999 on Flipkart and Rs. 32,999 on Amazon. The 256GB variant is available for Rs. 36,999 on Flipkart and Rs. 37,999 on Amazon. These prices represent a significant reduction from the original launch price of Rs. 59,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs. 66,999 for the 256GB variant.

Key Features and Specifications:

Design and Display: The Pixel 7 features a 6.4-inch OLED display boasting a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the phone from scratches and drops.

Performance and Hardware: Powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7 delivers fast and efficient performance for everyday tasks, gaming, and juggling with multitasks. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Camera: The Pixel 7 is renowned for its powerful camera capabilities. It boasts a 50MP main sensor with exceptional low-light performance and a 12MP ultrawide lens, capturing stunning photos and videos. Google’s quality software processing further enhance image resolution.

Battery and Charging: The phone houses a 4270mAh battery which promises a full day battery backup on a single charge for most users. It supports 18W fast charging, allowing for quick top-ups when needed.

Software and Updates: The Pixel 7 runs on the latest Android 13 with guaranteed updates for at least three years, ensuring users have access to the latest features and security patches.

Pixel 7 Comparison With Other Phones:

In the current discounted price range, the Pixel 7 faces tough competition from other popular smartphones like:

Samsung Galaxy A54: Offers a larger display, longer battery life, and faster charging, but has a less powerful processor and weaker camera system.

OnePlus Nord 3: Boasts a faster charging speed, a smoother 120Hz refresh rate display, and a more powerful processor, but comes with a less refined software experience and cameras that fall short of the Pixel 7.

Apple iPhone SE (2023): Features a more compact design, a powerful A15 Bionic chip, and access to the iOS ecosystem, but lacks a high-resolution display, an advanced camera system, and the latest generation of software updates.

With the holiday season bringing attractive deals, the Google Pixel 7 becomes a viable and even more tempting proposition for budget-conscious tech fans seeking the pure premium Google OS experience. Its clean software, impressive camera system, and comfortable design make it a strong contender in its price range. Hopefully this detailed guide has helped you decide better and make your choice if Google Pixel 7 is the device for your needs.

Happy holiday shopping!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.