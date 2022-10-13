New Delhi: After Google unveiled two flagship smartphones–Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at its ‘Made by Google’ event, these two smartphones are now on sale in India via Flipkart. These two Google smartphones are powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC and are offered in three different colour options and would receive five years of security updates. As part of the features and specifications, the Pixel 7 phone houses a 50MP dual rear camera setup, while the Pixel 7 Pro flaunts a triple camera setup with an additional 48MP telephoto lens. These two phones carry a 10.8MP selfie camera and come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Check Smartphones Under Rs 30,000; Features, Specification Here

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Price and offer details

Google Pixel 7 is available in India at Rs 59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant. The phone comes with Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass colour options. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins at Midnight: Check Exciting Offers, Deals Here

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7 Pro comes at a price of Rs 84,999 for the sole 12GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant. This phone is available in Hazel, Snow and Obsidian colour options. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launched: Check Price, Specification And Other Details

As part of the introductory offer, Google is offering a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the Pixel 7 and Rs 8,500 cashback on the Pixel 7 Pro. The buyers must note that there is no information on how long the introductory offer would last.

Moreover, Flipkart is also offering discounts for purchases using select bank cards, No-cost EMI options for the Pixel 7 on the e-commerce website start from Rs 10,000 per month, while the no cost-EMI options for the Pro model starts at Rs 14,167 per month.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Features and specifications

Google Pixel 7 comes with 6.3-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Both Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro run on the latest version of Google’s Android OS, Android 13, out of the box.

“It’s fast, smart and secure. Plus, the fresh new style and customisation capabilities makes it feel unique to each user. Users can recolour the look of their app icons to match the aesthetic of their phone’s wallpaper, and even assign specific languages to individual apps,” said the company in a statement.

Google Pixel 7 also has a 50 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and Google Pixel 7 Pro features a triple camera setup at the back comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens.

The smartphone users can extend camera range with Super Res Zoom technology up to 8x on Pixel 7, and up to 30x on Pixel 7 Pro.

Goole Pixel 7 Pro comes with Macro Focus, which delivers Pixel HDR+ photo quality from as close as three centimetres away. Moreover, the videos on this phone have received an upgrade with the latest 10-bit HDR.