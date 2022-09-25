Google Pixel 7 Series: American technology giant Google is all set to raise curtain from its much-awaited Google Pixel 7 series on October 6 in the United States. According to the company, the series will have Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. The interested buyers may note that both the handsets will run on the company’s own Tensor G2 chipset and will be equipped with Android 13 out of the box.Also Read - Google To Launch Its 1st Smartwatch, Pixel 7 Phones on October 6; Features, Design Details Here

Now, ahead of the scheduled launch, the alleged pricing of the upcoming Pixel 7 series phones got leaked online. According to Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, Google Pixel 7 could be priced at USD 599 (approx. Rs 48,000), while the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to cost USD 899 (approx. ₹73,000). Interestingly, this is the same price tag as last year’s Pixel 6 series.

“From a source I trust 100 per cent, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target’s systems. First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, $599, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colours,” he writes in a post on Twitter.

From a source I trust 💯, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target’s systems. First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, $599, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colors. pic.twitter.com/OqXt1qnHOL — Artem Russakovskii 🇺🇦 (@ArtemR) September 22, 2022

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR ABOUT PIXEL7 and PIXEL 7 PRO