Google Pixel 8 Launch Event 2023: Where And How to Watch LIVE in India; What To Expect

Google Pixel Event 2023: Google is all set to unveil its next-generation smartphones on Wednesday, October 4. At the Made By Google event, the company will introduce the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel Watch 2, and the next-generation Pixel Buds Pro. Besides the new hardware devices, Google is also speculated to make Android 14 official at the event. The Pixel 8 series will be the third-generation smartphone from Google to feature an in-house Tensor chip, designed in collaboration with Samsung.

If you’re interested in watching the event, here’s when and where you can tune in as well as what exactly you can expect.

Google Pixel Event: How To Watch Event Live

The most awaited Made by Google event will be held on October 4, 2023, starting at 10AM ET / 7AM PT. This will be an in-person event in the New York City venue.

If you can’t attend the event, you can stream it live on Google’s website and the YouTube channel.

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro: What to expect

So far, leaks suggest that the Pixel 8 Pro will come with the same 6.7-inch display as the Pixel 7 Pro. The base Pixel 8 is expected to have a smaller display than its predecessor, measuring 6.17 inches as opposed to 6.3 inches. The Pixel 8 Pro could come with an upgraded rear camera array, featuring a 50MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus, and a 48MP camera with a 5x telephoto lens. The Pixel 8 Pro may even have a body temperature reading feature as an added plus. Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 8 is rumored to come with a 50MP wide camera on its rear, along with a 12MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus. The leaked spec sheet says that both devices will have a 10.5MP front-facing camera, which is slightly lower than the 10.8MP selfie camera that came on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro could also support staggered HDR, a technique that could result in clearer images, along with DSLR-style controls. Additionally, leaked ads tease an array of AI-powered photo editing features coming to the Pixel 8 lineup, including Magic Editor and a not-yet-announced feature called “Best Take.” Google will offer seven years of software support for its latest Pixel lineup and may even include a free Pixel Watch 2 with the purchase of a Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 Price

While pricing remains unconfirmed, rumors hint at an increase. According to a report by 9TO5Google, the Pixel 8 may possibly start at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro at $999. Color options may include gray, black, and pink for the Pixel 8 and sky blue, porcelain, and black for the Pixel 8 Pro.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

