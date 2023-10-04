Home

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launched In India; Check Price, Specs, Other Details

The Google Pixel 8 is a premium smartphone so its no surprise that it weighs heavy on the pocket. The base model starts at Rs 75,999 while the Pixel 8 Pro is priced at 1,06,999.

Google on Wednesday announced the launched of the 8th iteration of its flagship Pixel smartphones in India. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which are powered by Google’s own Tensor G3 chipset and support the all the latest 5G bands, come with Android 14 out of the box and in a first, will be eligible for software updates for seven years.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pixel 8 series in India, including price, where to buy, and other details.

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro price

Where to buy Pixel 8

You can pre-order the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on Flipkart right now and also avail discounts on select credit cards for the base model whereas a Rs 9,000 discount is available for the Pro model on the e-commerce site.

Customers opting to purchase the flagship device by using ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Axis Bank credit cards can avail a discount of Rs 8,000 on the Pixel 8 base model.

Pixel 8 Specs and Features

Sporting a 6.17 AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, 427 ppi and 120 Hz refresh rates for smooth operation, the Google Pixel 8 is powered by the tech-giant’s homegrown next-gen SoC Tensor G3 and 8GB RAM. The Pixel 8 features a small compact form factor for those who missed smaller smartphones and also comes with upto 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage for faster access to your files.

The Pixel series has always been known as one of the best camera phones and Pixel 8 does not disappoint. It comes with an innovative triple-camera setup, featuring a a 50-megapixel GN2 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel IMX386 ultra-wide sensor, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. According to Google, the set up improves HDR capabilities as well as enhancing the light processing by almost 35 percent. Pixel 8 also can record videos at 8K/30 fps resolution while front camera is a 11-megapixel shooter featuring a Samsung JN1 sensor.

Pixel 8 Battery

The Pixel 8 is powered by a 4,485mAh battery which supports 24W fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging. However, the charger, either wireless or wired, needs to purchased separately as Google has not bundled it along with the device.

Pixel 8 Pro: Specs and Features

The Pixel 8 Pro is powered by the same Google Tensor G3 SoC like its smaller sibling, however, it boasts a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display and a better camera setup compared to the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8 Pro boasts the same triple camera setup like the smaller Pixel 8, albeit, with more powerful sensors. The set up combines a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled primary lens with a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera and tops it off with a 49-megapixel telephoto shooter. Both phones however, feature the same 11-megapixel front shooter.

The Pixel 8 Pro has a large 4,950mAh battery to provide juice to the Tensor G3 chipset and 12 GB RAM for smooth operation. It supports 27W wired and 20w wireless charging.

Both Pixel 8 phones are secured with a Titan security chip and include a temperature monitoring sensor, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Future-proof

Both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro come shipped with Android 14 out of the box, however, in a first, Google is offering software support for the devices for seven years. These will include OS upgrades, security updates and updated features, the company said.

