Home

Technology

Google Pixel 8 Pro Might Replace Your Thermometer: Here’s How You Can Use It

Google Pixel 8 Pro Might Replace Your Thermometer: Here’s How You Can Use It

Google has released a new January update for the Pixel 8 Pro, featuring the new Thermometer app, which claims to measure body temperature accurately. Here's how to use it.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro just received a January update with tons of new features including the Thermometer app.

New Delhi: The Google Pixel 8 series was launched on October 4, 2023, and has since been a popular choice for smartphone users. Lately, the phone is again in the news for its new feature, which allows its users to measure body temperature. Let us take a deeper dive at this feature, a glimpse of a brand new mint colour, and the current prices of the smartphone in India.

Trending Now

Google Pixel 8 Body Temperature Feature

You may like to read

The new Body Temperature Measuring Feature is a part of Google Health and works as a result of the development of a the infrared sensor in the Pixel 8 Pro. Using the LDAF (laser detection autofocus) sensor, the Pixel 8 Pro knows if it’s in the required proximity to take a reading. The temperature measuring feature in the is a simple and easy-to-use tool.

How to Use the Body Temperature Measuring Feature

Here are the steps to use it:

Open the Thermometer app on your Pixel 8 Pro. Tap on the “Measure Body Temperature” option. Place the phone on your forehead or under your armpit. Wait for a few seconds for the sensor to measure your body temperature. The app will display your body temperature reading.

This feature is particularly useful for those who need to monitor their body temperature regularly, such as people with health conditions or those who are recovering from an illness. After the measurement, the results can also be uploaded to Fitbit.

Google Pixel 8 Features and Specifications

The Google Pixel 8 is equipped with a 6.2-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Google Tensor G3 processor and runs on the Android 14 OS. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. It has a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The front camera is an 11-megapixel sensor. The phone is made of 100% recycled aluminium and is at least 18% recycled. The phone also comes with 7 years worth of OS updates as well as security patches.

Google Pixel 8 Price in India

The Google Pixel 8 is priced at Rs 75,999 in India for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The Pixel 8 Pro starts at Rs 1,06,999 for the 12GB RAM/128GB storage configuration. The new Minty Fresh colour option for the Pixel 8 is priced the same as the existing variants and is likely to be an exclusive model through the Google Store.

Google Pixel 9 Rumours, Leaks

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2024, with rumors and speculations circulating about its features and specifications. According to recent leaks, the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to have a 6.1-inch flat display and a compact form factor, with a flat frame and a redesigned rear camera module. The rear camera system could include a telephoto lens, and the phone is expected to be powered by the new Tensor chipset, with lots of AI features. The Pixel 9 Pro is also rumored to have a smaller display than its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro, and a design similar to the iPhone 15, with flattened sides. The phone is expected to be launched in September 2024, with a price tag of around or above Rs 94,990 in India. However, these speculations are yet to be confirmed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.