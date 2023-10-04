Home

Google Pixel 8 Series Launch LIVE Updates: Check Expected Features, Price, Design; Here’s How To Watch Event

Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro will be launching today in India. Know Google Pixel 8 Series Expected Specifications, Price in India, design and how to watch live stream of the launch event..

New Delhi: Google is gearing up to launch a new version of its Pixel devices, the much-awaited Google Pixel 8 Series which includes the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. The launch event will be held on October 4, 2023 and the company has confirmed the launch of these smartphones along with the smartwatch, Google Pixel Watch 2. In India, the Google Pixel Event can be streamed at 7:30 PM IST and the live stream can be watched on the official website of Google, its YouTube Channel and on the social media handles of the company. Take a look at the Google Pixel 8 Series Expected Features, Price and also stay tuned for all live updates related to the launch today..

Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro: Expected Specifications

So far, leaks suggest that the Pixel 8 Pro will come with the same 6.7-inch display as the Pixel 7 Pro. The base Pixel 8 is expected to have a smaller display than its predecessor, measuring 6.17 inches as opposed to 6.3 inches. The Pixel 8 Pro could come with an upgraded rear camera array, featuring a 50MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus, and a 48MP camera with a 5x telephoto lens. The Pixel 8 Pro may even have a body temperature reading feature as an added plus. Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 8 is rumored to come with a 50MP wide camera on its rear, along with a 12MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus. The leaked spec sheet says that both devices will have a 10.5MP front-facing camera, which is slightly lower than the 10.8MP selfie camera that came on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro could also support staggered HDR, a technique that could result in clearer images, along with DSLR-style controls. Additionally, leaked ads tease an array of AI-powered photo editing features coming to the Pixel 8 lineup, including Magic Editor and a not-yet-announced feature called “Best Take.” Google will offer seven years of software support for its latest Pixel lineup and may even include a free Pixel Watch 2 with the purchase of a Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro: Expected Price

The company has not yet confirmed the price of the smartphones but according to the report by 9to5Google, the base variant of the Google Pixel 8 might be priced at $699 (approximately Rs 58,186) and the starting price of the Google Pixel 8 may be $999 (almost Rs 83,144).

