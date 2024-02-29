New Delhi: With the Mobile World Congress (MWC) coming to an end in Barcelona, the tech community is celebrating Google’s Pixel 8 series’ victory at this year’s Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO). The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have won the coveted “Best Smartphone” title, defeating stiff opposition from flagships such as the iPhone 15 Pro lineup, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series, the Z Flip 5, and the OnePlus Open.

Here are the highlights of the MWC 2024 event.

Google Pixel 8 Series On The Top

The Pixel phones have been lauded for their unparalleled performance, innovation, and leadership, according to the GSMA, the organisation behind the GLOMO awards. Renowned for their exceptional camera capabilities, powered by advanced AI and computational photography, the Pixel series has set a benchmark in the industry. The Pixel 8 models further augment this reputation with upgraded camera hardware and cutting-edge AI-driven editing features.

Pixel: Beating Samsung and Apple

While Apple and Samsung have been trading off victories in recent years, this marks Google’s maiden triumph in the top smartphone category. Previous winners include the iPhone 14 Pro in 2023, the iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2022, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra in 2021.

Google Pixel 8 Series: Features, Specifications

Google Pixel 8:

Network Technology : GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

Display : Type: OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1400 nits (HBM), 2000 nits (peak) Size: 6.2 inches, 1080 x 2400 resolution

Camera : Rear Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP Front Camera: 10.5 MP

Battery : 4575 mAh

Other Features : IP68 dust/water resistant Google Tensor G3 processor

Price in India : Rs 75,999

Google Pixel 8 Pro:

Price in India : Rs 1,13,999

1,13,999 Network Technology : GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

Display : Type: LTPO OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+

Dimensions : 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm, weight: 213 g

Camera : Rear Camera: 50 MP + 64 MP + 48 MP Front Camera: 11 MP

Processor : Google Tensor G3

RAM : Options: 12GB RAM with storage options of either 128GB or 256GB

Battery Capacity : Battery capacity of the Pixel Pro is at a higher capacity of around 5050 mAh



Common Features:

Both phones are powered by Google Tensor G3 processors.

They offer powerful camera systems with upgraded features for improved photo and video quality.

The phones come with AI-enabled features and advanced editing tools.

Both models receive seven years of software updates, including Android OS upgrades and security updates.

The Pixel Pro has a larger display compared to the Pixel.

The Pixel Pro features a new temperature sensor for object temperature scanning.

The phones have elegant designs with metal finishes and recycled materials.

These features and specifications highlight the key aspects of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Pro models, showcasing their advancements in technology and design.