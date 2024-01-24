Home

Google Pixel 9 Pro Leaked Images Reveal Flat Edges Like iPhone 15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Google Pixel 9 Pro leaked images are much alike to those of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Apple iPhone 15 Pro, hinting at a flat-designed display. Find out more here.

Google Pixel 9 Pro may feature a different design than its predecessor, the Google Pixel 8 Pro

New Delhi: Google, like every year, is set to launch its newest Pixel flagships, likely around the second half of 2024. The upcoming releases include the Google Pixel 9 Pro, which has gathered buzz surrounding its leaks online. The gadget is expected to have a rounded camera bar and a flat body design akin to the iPhone 15 Pro and the newly launched Samsung Galaxy 24 Ultra, according to leaks.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Check Rumoured Design

The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, which are already creating a lot of buzz due to their significant improvements, may be unveiled at this event later this year. MySmartPrice, in partnership with the reputable information leaker OnLeaks, has released 5K renders of the high-end Google Pixel 9 Pro, giving users an immersive 360-degree video glimpse at the smartphone’s dimensions and design. The design appears to be similar to what has already been seen in the top-end premium phones such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro, both of which have a flat frame design.

Google Pixel 9 Pro’s 6.5-inch Flat Display

The leaked information hints that the Google Pixel 9 Pro will have a roughly 6.5-inch flat display—a slight decrease in size from its predecessor. Google intends to incorporate a centred punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera, and the renders further validate that the flagship device will have a flat frame, with the power button and volume rockers elegantly positioned on the right side.

The left side of the device will remain minimalistic, with only antenna markings—with the SIM card tray, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille located on the bottom of the device. The top of the device will house the mmWave antenna cover and a microphone.

Google Pixel 9 Pro’s Dimensions to Increase

The Google Pixel 9 Pro’s dimensions, which measure 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm, will increase to 12.0 mm, which will explain the camera bump. The renders also suggest that the rear cameras will have a new design, showing a triple-camera arrangement with a telephoto sensor in addition to the standard wide camera sensor. The periscope telephoto sensor, which may support variable aperture, adds a level of mystery to the camera capabilities.

The leaks provide an exciting look at the smartphone’s potential features and aesthetics, even though the specifics surrounding the Pixel 9 Pro are still unknown. As Google looks to build on the success of its previous Pixel models, tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados are eagerly awaiting more announcements and a closer look at what the Pixel 9 Pro has in store for them.

