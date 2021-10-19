New Delhi: American Technology giant Google is all set to raise the curtain from its next-generation of Pixel smartphones at its Pixel Fall Launch event later today. The Pixel Fall Launch event will be live-streamed on ‘Made by Google’ YouTube handle as well as the dedicated website for the event. The event will begin at 10:30 PM on October 19.Also Read - Google Pixel 6 And 6 Pro Launch : Here's Expected Price, Features And Specifications, Watch Video

According to the reports, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the first devices to sport the in-house Tensor processors, custom-built for the upcoming flagship smartphones.

The commercials for the Google Pixel 6 had appeared online, showcasing several features of the new smartphones. However, the advertisements didn't reveal much about the smartphones and talked briefly about the features and the Tensor chips on the new smartphone.

Here are some of the key features of the latest gadgets:

The Google Pixel 6 will focus on Android 12 and Material You design language. The smartphone will be centred around the Tensor chip. The new Google smartphones will also feature new materials and finishes, like polished aluminium frame for the Pixel 6 Pro and a matte aluminium finish for the Pixel 6. The rear camera will be housed inside a horizontal bar at the back of the Pixel devices. Earlier, Google had said that the sensors and lenses are too big to fit inside a conventional camera enclosure, necessitating the shift to a camera bar that runs edge-to-edge close to the device’s top at the back. The cameras are expected to include a 50MP sensor, along with an ultra-wide and a telephoto lens. The Tensor chip will open a better experience for the Pixel 6 users and employ AI and ML for this purpose. The new chipset will also bring the Titan M2 security chip to Pixel devices for better hardware security on the phone.

The Pixel 6 smartphones will run Android 12 out of the box and will receive four OS upgrades and security patches for the next five years, reports have claimed. This would keep the phones relevant till at least 2026.