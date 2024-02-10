Google Pixel Fold 2 Likely Launch Soon: Check Expected Features, Other Details

New Delhi: After the success of its predecessor, the Google Pixel Fold smartphone, this year is expected to see the release of the much-awaited Google Pixel Fold 2, which is expected to feature improvements in its specifications, such as design, camera, chipset, software, and more. Although the Pixel Fold was released in June 2023, it has only been a year, and online leaks and rumours about the device have begun to surface. Here are all the details about the upcoming device that Google is planning to release this year.

Google Pixel Fold 2: Launch Date, Availability

Rumours suggest that the Google Pixel Fold 2 may be released later this year. Contrary to the previous year’s pattern, there are speculations that the company might not reveal it during the mid-year Google I/O event in May. Although the original Pixel Fold was introduced at this event last year, there is a possibility that the 2nd generation Pixel Fold could be launched in October alongside the Pixel 9 series. However, it’s important to note that no official confirmation has been made so far, and therefore, these details should be taken with a grain of salt, as the dates are subject to change at Google’s discretion.

Google Pixel Fold 2 leaks: Design, Specs

The leaked photos suggest that the forthcoming Pixel Fold 2 will have a thin screen and a design similar to the OnePlus Fold. It is possible that the new model will have a smaller cover display than the 5.8-inch screen on the Pixel Fold. There are also rumours circulating online about the inclusion of Google’s proprietary Tensor G4 chipset.

The Pixel Fold 2 is speculated to sport a quad-camera setup with sensors on the back of the device in addition to an LED flash and a microphone. The camera setup is anticipated to consist of a primary wide-angle sensor, a secondary ultra-wide-angle camera, a tertiary periscopic telephoto sensor, and an unidentified fourth camera. Should these rumours come true, they would represent a significant improvement over the triple rear camera setup of its predecessor, the Pixel Fold(1). Further details are yet to be confirmed by Google.

Google Pixel Fold 2: Will it come to India?

Although several smartphone brands have introduced their foldable phones in India, the technology remains expensive and out of reach for many consumers. It may take a few years for these brands to make foldable technology more affordable. Google is a relatively new player in the foldable phone market, and the second generation of its Pixel Fold is expected to be launched this year. However, due to the relatively low sales numbers of foldable phones, it is possible that Google is hesitant to release its foldable device in India.

The Google Pixel Fold 2 is unlikely to be released in India, just like its predecessor, for reasons that remain unknown. Unless the company changes its decision, Indian consumers may not have access to the next generation of the Pixel Fold this year.