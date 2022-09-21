New Delhi: American technology giant Google is likely to launch Pixel Watch on October 6. Ahead of the formal launch of the watch, the alleged design and price of the WiFi variant of the upcoming smartwatch has been leaked online. According to a report by 9to5Google, the Google Pixel Watch will cost USD 349.99 (roughly Rs 28,000) for the Wi-Fi model.Also Read - Craze To Grow Taller In American Men; Surgical Process Can Increase Height By Up To 6 Inches

The cellular variant, on the other hand, is said to be priced at $399 (roughly ₹31,900). Also Read - Jaipur Boy Bags Rs 38 Lakh For Finding A Bug In Instagram. Here's How

To recall, the technology giant has already announced the ‘Made by Google’ event for October 6 at 7:30pm. At the event, the company is expected to unveil its Pixel 7 series along with its first Pixel smartwatch. Also Read - Fresh Blows For Google: How India US, EU Are Challenging Big Tech Monopoly

Here are some of the key details (As per 9to5Google report)

Google Pixel Watch will cost $349.99 (roughly ₹28,000) for the Wi-Fi model.

Google Pixel Watch’s WiFi only variant will be offered in Black/Obsidian, Gold/ Hazel, and Silver/Chalk colour options.

The cellular model will come in Black/Obsidian, Silver/Charcoal, and Gold/ Hazel colour variants.

Google Pixel Watch expected specifications