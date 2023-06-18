Home

Technology

Google Plans To Launch New Zoom Settings In Slides; To Allow Users To Customise Their Views

Google Plans To Launch New Zoom Settings In Slides; To Allow Users To Customise Their Views

Google said that rich text formatting is now available for class and private comments in Google Classroom, allowing teachers and students to customise and add emphasis to their content.

Google said that rich text formatting is now available for class and private comments in Google Classroom, allowing teachers and students to customise and add emphasis to their content. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Google has stated that it is enhancing the “Google Slides” presentation software’s zoom settings to provide users more control over their perspectives. The company has planned to launch new zoom settings in order to allow users to customise their content.

The California headquartered company stated in a blog post titled Workspace Updates, “You can now customise your views in Google Slides with new custom zoom settings that give you the ability to input your desired zoom per cent or use the preset zoom percentages in the drop-down menu at the top of your presentation,”

You may like to read

Additionally, the business stated that Workspace Business Starter and Essentials Starter, two additional Workspace packages, will now support Google Drive log events.

Update On Google Classroom

“Educators can now run Google Classroom originality reports on Microsoft Word files (.docx) to check their students’ work for authenticity,” it added. This tool can detect plagiarism and uncited material by comparing a file with online books and webpages.

Google further said that rich text formatting is now available for class and private comments in Google Classroom, allowing teachers and students to customise and add emphasis to their content. This feature includes bolding, underlining, italicising, and bulleted lists.

What Are Google Slides?

Google offers a presentation tool called Google Slides as part of the free, web-based Google Docs Editors suite. Google Slides can be accessed in a variety of ways, including the web and mobile apps for Android, iOS, BlackBerry OS, Microsoft Windows, and ChromeOS. Through real-time collaboration with other users, the programme enables users to create and edit files online.

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.