Home

Technology

Google Rolling Out ‘Help Me Write’ Tool to Gmail for Android, iOS

Google Rolling Out ‘Help Me Write’ Tool to Gmail for Android, iOS

After the text is entered in the compose feed, users can tap the button again to 'Refine' the message in a number of ways-- Formalise, Elaborate, Shorten, I'm Feeling Lucky and Write a draft.

San Francisco: Tech giant Google is rolling out the ‘Help me write’ tool to Gmail users who enrolled in the Workspace Labs program, on Android and iOS. Similar to the desktop app, users are initially greeted with an introduction prompt for generative AI, reports 9To5Google.

A ‘Help me write’ button will then show up in the bottom-right corner. “Tapping lets you enter a prompt, with the ‘Create’ button featuring the blue/purple wave as it works,” the report said. After the text is entered in the compose feed, users can tap the button again to ‘Refine’ the message in a number of ways– Formalise, Elaborate, Shorten, I’m Feeling Lucky and Write a draft.

You may like to read

Users can also choose to ‘Replace’ the existing information with the new response that will be generated as a result. Meanwhile, earlier this month, the tech giant was rolling out a new feature in Gmail for mobile phones which provides users with the most relevant search results, allowing them to find specific emails or files more quickly and easily.

To display the results that best match the users’ search query when using Gmail, machine learning models will use the search term, the most recent emails and other relevant factors.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.