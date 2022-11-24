Holidays Scam Alert! Google Warns Users About These 5 Frauds Doing The Round. Know Details Here

Holiday season entails scam season as well. With multiple discounts, offers on the go for shopping and travel, people get scammed very easily. Google has now alerted its Gmail users about 5 such scams to be aware about.

Delhi: Holiday season is a time when people are looking out for shopping sales, discounts on travel and more. Therefore making it a season for all fraudsters out there to sit on the perch eyeing their next prey. Therefore, Google is alerting users on some of the major scams that people get to witness during this time of the year. The company advised users to avoid gift card and giveaway frauds, charity-related scams, demographic targeting scams, subscription renewals frauds and crypto scams.

Gift card and giveaway frauds are common during the peak holiday season. Scammers may try to fool victims into buying a gift card for them, by pretending to be a recognised contact or offering a free present in exchange for their credit card number. Crypto-based frauds frequently come in the form of variations, one of which attempts to extort money from a victim by threatening them. Charity-related scams and phishing attempts are harmful to both the victims of the frauds and the charities that would have benefited from the donations. Keep a look out for identity-based malicious emails, which may impersonate local parent-teacher association’s (PTA) board members or target certain age groups with fake emails, the company said. Scams involving membership renewal may create fake antivirus services in an effort to attract victims with the promise of increased security.

The tech giant protects users from around 15 billion unwanted messages a day and blocks more than 99.9 per cent of spam, phishing and malware, the company said in a blogpost.

Even though some scammers are highly skilled at making their messages appear believable, users should always check the sender’s email. If something seems wrong, it might be fake.