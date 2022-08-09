New Delhi: Google was down for thousand of users across the world on Tuesday, outage tracking website Downdetector.com. confirmed. There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world’s largest search engine, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.Also Read - Google Search Releases New Spam Update | Details Here

“502. That’s an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That’s all we know,” the message prompt said. Also Read - What Was The Reason Behind 45-minute Downtime For Gmail, YouTube, Other Google Services? Here it is

In another message, the message read, “We are sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later.” Also Read - Gmail, YouTube & Other Google Services Restored For Users After Massive Worldwide Outage

Google was trending on Twitter briefly, with users posting screenshots of error messages.