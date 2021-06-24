New Delhi: The Google Search Engine on Wednesday released a spam update it will conclude today. Google said it will once again run another spam update next week, and Google will inform us when that update has started and conclude. Also Read - Google Display Salman Khan as Worst Bollywood Actor; Twitterati Angry

"A spam update will conclude today. A second one will follow next week. We'll add to this tweet thread when that happens. We encourage sites to follow our best practices for Search: As part of our regular work to improve results, we've released a spam update to our systems," Google said.

Notably, these spam updates from Google are one-day updates and do not roll out over a multi-day period like Google's core updates typically do.

As part of our regular work to improve results, we've released a spam update to our systems. You can learn more about our efforts to fight spam in this post:https://t.co/piCLhbZPkH And this video below:https://t.co/xMYWm4HPze pic.twitter.com/83IL0EB9Lm — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 23, 2021

“This spam update will conclude today. A second one will follow next week. We’ll add to this tweet thread when that happens,” Google added.

“We strongly encourage you to pay very close attention to the Quality guidelines, which outline some of the illicit practices that may lead to a site being removed entirely from the Google index or otherwise affected by an algorithmic or manual spam action. If a site has been affected by a spam action, it may no longer show up in results on Google.com or on any of Google’s partner sites,” Google further added.

In the tweets, Google has added links to existing documents where it talks about its spam prevention and webmaster guidelines.