San FrancCalifornia-based giant Google is finally prepared to add new features to its theme. Now you can have a dark mode theme for your google search on desktop. The new change now has been opened for all its user. As the tech giant is pushing the updates in a phased manner, therefore the updated version will be available for all the users over the next few weeks. The announcement came through a Google blog post.

Steps to have a black theme in Google search

Step1: Go to Settings

Step2: A drop-down will open. Click on the Search Setting option

Step3: Click on the Appearance option

Step4: Select the Dark option. Now you will have a dark theme.

Using these steps, one can easily change the themes of the google search on the desktop. There is also an option of “device default” that will update the theme based on the device’s settings automatically. As per the report 9to5 Google report, a few users are spotting a sun icon that will be used to toggle on and off. Although, it is unsure whether it’s a new form of test. As per the new theme feature, the new “Appearance” settings provide the users with three options: Device default, Dark theme, and Light theme.

Google has mentioned in its blog post that the search pages comprise of Google homepage, search result, and search settings. The dark theme background will be displayed when the users use Google on the desktop through their logged google accounts. Google has mentioned that the addition of the feature was based on user requests. The features expected to roll in the coming weeks are also being tested for the mobile.