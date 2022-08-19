New Delhi: Google is rolling out a new search algorithm update that will mainly focus on people-first content. The ‘helpful content update’, which will be rolled out next week, will ensure people see more original, helpful content written by people in search results. The new search algorithm update will target websites that have a relatively high amount of content that written for search engines purpose.Also Read - Google Asks Users to Help Redesign Home App Experience: Report
Google, in an announcement, said it will post on the “ranking updates page when it begins and when it is fully rolled out, which could take up to two weeks”. “This update introduces a new site-wide signal that we consider among many other signals for ranking web pages. Our systems automatically identify content that seems to have little value, low-added value or is otherwise not particularly helpful to those doing searches,” Google said.
Google’s new ‘helpful content update’: How it works
- Any content — not just unhelpful content — on sites determined to have “relatively high amounts of unhelpful content overall is less likely to perform well in search, assuming there is other content elsewhere from the web that’s better to display”, Google said. For this reason, removing unhelpful content could help the rankings of your other content.
- How long will it take for a site to do better, if it removes unhelpful content? Sites identified by this update may find the signal applied to them over a period of months. “Our classifier for this update runs continuously, allowing it to monitor newly-launched sites and existing ones. As it determines that the unhelpful content has not returned in the long-term, the classification will no longer apply,” Google said.
- This classifier process is entirely automated, using a machine-learning model. It is not a manual action nor a spam action. Instead, it’s just a new signal and one of many signals Google evaluates to rank content.
- This means that some ‘people-first content’ on sites classified as having unhelpful content could still rank well, if there are other signals identifying that people-first content as helpful and relevant to a query. The signal is also weighted; sites with lots of unhelpful content may notice a stronger effect. In any case, for the best success, be sure you’ve removed unhelpful content and also are following all our guidelines.