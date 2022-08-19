New Delhi: Google is rolling out a new search algorithm update that will mainly focus on people-first content. The ‘helpful content update’, which will be rolled out next week, will ensure people see more original, helpful content written by people in search results. The new search algorithm update will target websites that have a relatively high amount of content that written for search engines purpose.Also Read - Google Asks Users to Help Redesign Home App Experience: Report

Google, in an announcement, said it will post on the “ranking updates page when it begins and when it is fully rolled out, which could take up to two weeks”. “This update introduces a new site-wide signal that we consider among many other signals for ranking web pages. Our systems automatically identify content that seems to have little value, low-added value or is otherwise not particularly helpful to those doing searches,” Google said.

Google’s new ‘helpful content update’: How it works